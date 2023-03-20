Create New Account
TRAIN, REVIVAL, AND ISRAEL | The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited
Flyover Conservatives
Published 19 hours ago |
Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.



Videos and Resources Referenced in the Show -



FOR ALL WRITTEN PROPHETIC WORDS: https://flyoverconservatives.com/resources-2/prophetic-words/



TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: theflyoverapp.com



Robin Bullock Church International March 5, 2023

15:16-16:22

18:31-19:03

35:56-36:47

48:22-55:16

2:01:14-2:02:34

2:40:39-2:48:47

2:49:16-2:49:57 Israel is Forever America will be saved

https://www.youtube.com/live/g_0OuvSbxag?feature=share



Sid Roth It’s Supernatural Released Sunday March 5, 2023 Last Days Prophecy Hidden in the Book of Esther

0-12:07

16:08-25:53

https://youtu.be/BuZG3v_Drpo



Julie Green The Walls of Congress are being exposed on what has been hidden inside -Received on March 2, Delivered on March 8, 2023 first part

2:12-4:31

https://rumble.com/v2btf7q-the-walls-of-congress-are-being-exposed-on-what-has-been-hidden-inside.html



Kent Christmas Regeneration Nashville March 4, 2023

https://youtu.be/8shRrIrOvww



Robin Bullock 11th Hour March 7, 2021

19:33-24:13

https://www.youtube.com/live/jFbYNLs-epw?feature=share



Philippians 2:9-11 NKJV

Psalms 35

Psalms 59 NKJV



Psalms 21:11-13 NKJV

Psalms 91





TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS -

https://banned.video/playlist/61e604428362a67d2b03e4b7



