© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Inside Look at Q&As with Dr. Group ~ Global Healing Institute Memberships are LIVE!
Follow
1
Share
Report
292 views • June 06, 2022
You asked and we listened - Global Healing Institute memberships are now LIVE! Offering you more inclusive benefits, direct access to Dr. Group, and detoxing rewards to pave the way for your journey to self-healing!
Become a member of The Global Healing Institute now ~ https://ghc.us/3NxjnNe
––––––––––––––
ABOUT GHI:
The Global Healing Institute is a hub for Dr. Group’s 25+ years of research and experience treating patients from all over the world.
GHI is much more than an online school.
It is a community of students that will usher in the great awakening and create a global paradigm shift. Self-healers, naturopathic experts, and lifelong learners come together to raise the vibrational frequency of the earth and teach themselves to THRIVE in times of uncertainty.
This radical journey is not for the weak of heart, but these programs will offer you the tools to activate your self-healing mechanism, eliminate the root cause of disease, and live your best life possible!
All with the support of Dr. Group and a community of like-minded self-healers that will uplift you every step of the way.
We are stronger together!
Join The Global Healing Institute and Dr. Group will guide you on a healing journey that will transform you - mind, body, and soul.
––––––––––––––
MEMBER BENEFITS:
- Access to ALL 5 of Dr. Group's courses on self-healing
- Interviews with world-renowned health experts
- Monthly Q&As with Dr. Group to ask him anything!
- A 3-9-Day annual guided fast with Dr. Group to reset your body
- Private access to our uncensored telegram community of like-minded self-healers where we can share health resources from all over the world
- Discounts, X2 Loyalty Points, & FREE Shipping on ALL Global Healing Orders
Live on Global Healing's website
––––––––––––––
Become a member ~ https://ghc.us/3NxjnNe
––––––––––––––
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing. He assumes a hands-on approach in producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's the Global Healing mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
–––––––––––––
Meet Dr. Group ➤➤ https://DrGroup.com/
Subscribe to learn more ➤➤ http://drgrp.us/subscribe
–––––––––––––
Connect with Dr. Group on social media! ➤➤
UNCENSORED *** https://t.me/drgroupofficial
https://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
https://www.instagram.com/drgroupoffi...
https://twitter.com/dr_edwardgroup
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/dr...
–––––––––––––
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing, and its partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
Become a member of The Global Healing Institute now ~ https://ghc.us/3NxjnNe
––––––––––––––
ABOUT GHI:
The Global Healing Institute is a hub for Dr. Group’s 25+ years of research and experience treating patients from all over the world.
GHI is much more than an online school.
It is a community of students that will usher in the great awakening and create a global paradigm shift. Self-healers, naturopathic experts, and lifelong learners come together to raise the vibrational frequency of the earth and teach themselves to THRIVE in times of uncertainty.
This radical journey is not for the weak of heart, but these programs will offer you the tools to activate your self-healing mechanism, eliminate the root cause of disease, and live your best life possible!
All with the support of Dr. Group and a community of like-minded self-healers that will uplift you every step of the way.
We are stronger together!
Join The Global Healing Institute and Dr. Group will guide you on a healing journey that will transform you - mind, body, and soul.
––––––––––––––
MEMBER BENEFITS:
- Access to ALL 5 of Dr. Group's courses on self-healing
- Interviews with world-renowned health experts
- Monthly Q&As with Dr. Group to ask him anything!
- A 3-9-Day annual guided fast with Dr. Group to reset your body
- Private access to our uncensored telegram community of like-minded self-healers where we can share health resources from all over the world
- Discounts, X2 Loyalty Points, & FREE Shipping on ALL Global Healing Orders
Live on Global Healing's website
––––––––––––––
Become a member ~ https://ghc.us/3NxjnNe
––––––––––––––
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing. He assumes a hands-on approach in producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's the Global Healing mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
–––––––––––––
Meet Dr. Group ➤➤ https://DrGroup.com/
Subscribe to learn more ➤➤ http://drgrp.us/subscribe
–––––––––––––
Connect with Dr. Group on social media! ➤➤
UNCENSORED *** https://t.me/drgroupofficial
https://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
https://www.instagram.com/drgroupoffi...
https://twitter.com/dr_edwardgroup
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/dr...
–––––––––––––
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing, and its partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.