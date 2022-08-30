Chinese and other Foreign Military Arrived at the Joint Strategic Exercises "Vostok-2022" in Primorsky Krai. - 083022

Chinese and other foreign military arrived at the joint strategic exercises "Vostok-2022", which will be held from September 1 to 7 at the Sergeyevsky training ground in Primorsky Krai.





In addition to the Russian Armed Forces, foreign formations from the People's Republic of China (PRC), Belarus, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Syria, India and other allied states will take part in the exercises. The exercises will involve more than 50,000 military personnel and more than 5,000 pieces of military equipment, including 140 aircraft and 60 warships, boats and support vessels.





The Vostok-2022 strategic exercises are conducted in accordance with the 1996 agreement on confidence-building in the military field in the border zone between Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and China.