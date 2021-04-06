STAND IN THE PARK - #SOLUTIONSWATCH

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corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=40792
It is a sign of a sick society when people are told to stay indoors, avoid breathing fresh air and receive experimental medical interventions for their health. If the benefits of fresh air and natural sunlight for human health has to be debated, is their any hope left for our civilization? After watching me stand in the park in today's episode of #SolutionsWatch, I highly recommend you turn off your electronic device and try it for yourself.