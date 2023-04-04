Free Speech In Schools with Josh Alexander, James Kitchen, and Lia Milousis

What happens when one person's interpretation of freedom of speech, conscience, or religion clashes with another person's perception of hate speech? The answer to this question becomes even more complicated when it involves institutions such as schools, which have the power to disrupt the education of students who express “unacceptable” social views. The highest profile recent example is that of high school student Josh Alexander. Josh spoke up on behalf of a female student concerned about biological boys using girls’ bathrooms. When he did, he was suspended on the grounds that he was making some students feel unsafe by his views. The situation culminated in Josh’s arrest on school property. Josh's experience with cancel culture is not isolated. Recently, school trustees shut down a parent for voicing concerns about biological boys in the same bathroom as his daughter. The entire event was caught on video by another attendee. So, how can society allow challenging conversations to take place in a way that doesn't shut down those who raise concerns that might be unpopular to those in authority? Josh Alexander is with us today to discuss his situation and insights for parents and students. Also joining the conversation are the Liberty Coalition Canada chief litigator, James Kitchen, and lawyer Lia Milousis. Lia experienced pushback from teachers as a young person when she wrote a speech on the issue of abortion. Thanks for joining us. Please share. ____________________________ Faytene.tv is a listener-supported program. To help us produce more interviews on essential topics for our nation, please click here to donate: https://www.faytene.tv/donate ____________________________ If you want to be sure and never miss an episode, sign up for our email list here: https://madmimi.com/signups/72187/join ALSO, FIND US AT: Main Site: https://www.faytene.tv/ Free App: https://apple.co/3rgzcfC YouTube: https://bit.ly/3d7XyTz Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/faytenetv Twitter: https://twitter.com/faytene Flote: https://flote.app/user/Faytene Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/channels/faytenetv Bitchute: www.bitchute.com/channel/faytenetv Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/faytenetv Gab: https://gab.com/faytene #faytene #canada #ontario #renfrew #schools #speech #washroom #board #activism #rights #catholic #faith #freedom

