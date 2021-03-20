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How It's All Going Down
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61 views • March 20, 2021
Pastor J.D. Farag in Hawaii wants us to share his prophecy updates weekly. He always surprises with the unexpected findings that reveal that we are indeed in the final stages before the Antichrist is revealed which makes the Rapture imminent. His expertise about COVID helps keep me informed. https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy
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