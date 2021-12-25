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Christmas in Texas - December 25 2021
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70 views • December 26, 2021
Merry Christmas from Texas - Thoughts to share this Christmas
Russ Wade, email [email protected]
You can believe what you choose
https://www.brighteon.com/881d2039-6d75-433e-a0ec-19d10903a448
Scotty Bampot Law of the Land
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lqDBqfpbBwk9/
Watching TV
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rQ6gElrLquST/
1992 Olympics Opening Ceremony - Creepy
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AlASHUNQPlz8/
Russ Wade, email [email protected]
You can believe what you choose
https://www.brighteon.com/881d2039-6d75-433e-a0ec-19d10903a448
Scotty Bampot Law of the Land
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lqDBqfpbBwk9/
Watching TV
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rQ6gElrLquST/
1992 Olympics Opening Ceremony - Creepy
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AlASHUNQPlz8/
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