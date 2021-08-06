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August 5th More Maricopa Dominoes fall, Australia on full lockdown, August heating up!
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276 views • August 06, 2021
August is heating up and things are getting crazy and I think things will only heat up more!
There are huge developments in the audits across the country
Tyrannical Communist dictators in Liberal cities and states are once again locking things down and discriminating against people who refuse to comply with their whims.
Australia is under full lockdown with major fines for those caught out of their homes.
We will discuss all of this and more
Please make sure to follow my backup YouTube channel as the censors are hard at work already and they could take down the primary channel at any time! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-546077
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChYm-IQjOGqnINlMPVTSuhw
BACKUP YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Mewe - https://mewe.com/i/patriotnation1
Freedom.Fan - https://www.freedom.fan/business/detail/PatriotNation
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0rFfqEEiLO1v/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/patriotnationlive
There are huge developments in the audits across the country
Tyrannical Communist dictators in Liberal cities and states are once again locking things down and discriminating against people who refuse to comply with their whims.
Australia is under full lockdown with major fines for those caught out of their homes.
We will discuss all of this and more
Please make sure to follow my backup YouTube channel as the censors are hard at work already and they could take down the primary channel at any time! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-546077
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChYm-IQjOGqnINlMPVTSuhw
BACKUP YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Mewe - https://mewe.com/i/patriotnation1
Freedom.Fan - https://www.freedom.fan/business/detail/PatriotNation
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0rFfqEEiLO1v/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/patriotnationlive
Keywords
trumpamericaconstitutionconservativefox newsdonald trumpillegalssimon parkesoanpolitical talknewsmaxmaricopa countylin woodcharlie wardpolitical commentarymonkeywerxscott mckayright side broadcastingpatriot streetfighteraz auditelection auditspatriot nation liveconservative political commentarypolitical vlog
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