Cider Sunday 11.27.22 Ciderboys Grand Mimosa Apple/Orange Hard Cider 4.75/5

I was pleasantly surprised with this cider but to be fair they are quite good at what they do. The apple orange mashup seemed destined to go the way of the Tiki Colada. Happily this isn't the case. The apple and orange compliment each other well making this a tasty and easy drinker.5.0 for the ABV 0 IBUs and the SRM was a bright cloudy orange 17.

Well worth taking a look at if you're in need of a change of pace or just thirsty at brunch.

Thanks for coming by and spending some time with me.

Skal

E.

As always we have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

