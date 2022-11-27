Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Cider Sunday 11.27.22 Ciderboys Grand Mimosa Apple/Orange Hard Cider 4.75/5
9 views
channel image
Beer and Gear
Published Sunday |

I was pleasantly surprised with this cider but to be fair they are quite good at what they do. The apple orange mashup seemed destined to go the way of the Tiki Colada. Happily this isn't the case. The apple and orange compliment each other well making this a tasty and easy drinker.5.0 for the ABV 0 IBUs and the SRM was a bright cloudy orange 17.

Well worth taking a look at if you're in need of a change of pace or just thirsty at brunch.

Thanks for coming by and spending some time with me.

Skal

E.

As always we have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr

https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/

https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr

https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear

https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015

https://parler.com/BeerandGear/

https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1

https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr

Keywords
beerandgearbrewsandviewscraft-ciderhard-ciderciderboyscidersundaygrand-mimosa

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket