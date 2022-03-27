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Death String Nei v1.05 is NOW AVAILABLE!
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14 views • March 27, 2022
FREE for Mac, Windows and Linux. Download here: https://www.patreon.com/posts/death-string-nei-64304286
v1.05 Upgrades:
- Improved Title Screen (look and feel)
- Full Screen can now be toggled on and off
- Gorgeous shaders applied to the Title, Intro and Outro screens
- Gentle zoom in of Nei in the Intro
- Neifirst/NPCs can be killed (this property can be toggled on/off in the Inspector)
- New Neifirst messages (1 of 11 possibilities)
- New Neifirst attacked messages (1 of 11 possibilities), however these are turned off when you have the ability to kill her. (For now, you can't kill her.)
- Dead bodies can now be destroyed
- _process disabled when TimeElapsed is stopped, resulting in small performance boost
- Added Death Touch as a base property to Enemy class (all enemies can kill the player with only one touch if enabled)
- Added DeathBull, a variant of Bull with Death Touch (Char Radius: 5, Walk Speed: 50, Charge Speed: 300, Charge Time: 0.5, Ready Charge Time: 0.5)
- Added BioLabSpawner that endlessly spawns new enemies until destroyed (like Gauntlet)
- Added 4 new levels: IntroducingDeathBull, Bucky, Enclosed and WTF (trust me, you don't want to know)
- Added hilarious death scream when Neifirst is killed (turned off for now)
- Temporal Dreams by SoundLoops.com now plays on the NeifirstEncounter level (Amazing!)
- Created FullHealthPickup
- DeadBody, DeathBull, BioLabSpawner and FullHealthPickup added to the standard template
- AbandonedPort level made more difficult (WTF?!), but health pickups have been upgraded (single units to full health), making it more easy? Huh?!
- Added full health pickups to Labyrinth and Chaotic (Miziziziz's secret level)
- Turned off smoothing (Camera2D) to avoid the camera from flying out of the playfield when laggy. (Performance issues are still being addressed.)
- Consolidated AudioStream2D nodes in enemies for better performance
DEATH STRING NEI is a reimagining of Miziziziz's Death String with Phantasy Star II theming and enhanced gameplay. The latest version is available for FREE on my Patreon page.
Humanity's Last Stand by Steve (Arteria3D)
Temporal Dreams and additional sound effects by SoundLoops.com
Sci Fi Click by MixKit
Special thanks to BlueMoon_Coder, Tsar333 and halcyonxero for their incredible GODOT shaders
Original Game: https://nartier.itch.io/death-string
Original Source Code: https://github.com/Miziziziz/DeathString
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/missiontoast
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/MissionToast
EBAY: https://www.ebay.com/usr/mission-toast
Check out my brother's gaming channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/DenverGamer
FAN-MADE PHANTASY STAR GAMES
Check out Phantasy Star: 20 Years Later (Windows only) by AnnTenna: https://anntenna.itch.io/ps20
Additional fan games can be found at: http://www.pscave.com/fangames/
Check out Tremendouz's AMAZING rendition of Restoration (original by Tokuhiko Uwabo). Full cover here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oc0qQvjwtvM
v1.05 Upgrades:
- Improved Title Screen (look and feel)
- Full Screen can now be toggled on and off
- Gorgeous shaders applied to the Title, Intro and Outro screens
- Gentle zoom in of Nei in the Intro
- Neifirst/NPCs can be killed (this property can be toggled on/off in the Inspector)
- New Neifirst messages (1 of 11 possibilities)
- New Neifirst attacked messages (1 of 11 possibilities), however these are turned off when you have the ability to kill her. (For now, you can't kill her.)
- Dead bodies can now be destroyed
- _process disabled when TimeElapsed is stopped, resulting in small performance boost
- Added Death Touch as a base property to Enemy class (all enemies can kill the player with only one touch if enabled)
- Added DeathBull, a variant of Bull with Death Touch (Char Radius: 5, Walk Speed: 50, Charge Speed: 300, Charge Time: 0.5, Ready Charge Time: 0.5)
- Added BioLabSpawner that endlessly spawns new enemies until destroyed (like Gauntlet)
- Added 4 new levels: IntroducingDeathBull, Bucky, Enclosed and WTF (trust me, you don't want to know)
- Added hilarious death scream when Neifirst is killed (turned off for now)
- Temporal Dreams by SoundLoops.com now plays on the NeifirstEncounter level (Amazing!)
- Created FullHealthPickup
- DeadBody, DeathBull, BioLabSpawner and FullHealthPickup added to the standard template
- AbandonedPort level made more difficult (WTF?!), but health pickups have been upgraded (single units to full health), making it more easy? Huh?!
- Added full health pickups to Labyrinth and Chaotic (Miziziziz's secret level)
- Turned off smoothing (Camera2D) to avoid the camera from flying out of the playfield when laggy. (Performance issues are still being addressed.)
- Consolidated AudioStream2D nodes in enemies for better performance
DEATH STRING NEI is a reimagining of Miziziziz's Death String with Phantasy Star II theming and enhanced gameplay. The latest version is available for FREE on my Patreon page.
Humanity's Last Stand by Steve (Arteria3D)
Temporal Dreams and additional sound effects by SoundLoops.com
Sci Fi Click by MixKit
Special thanks to BlueMoon_Coder, Tsar333 and halcyonxero for their incredible GODOT shaders
Original Game: https://nartier.itch.io/death-string
Original Source Code: https://github.com/Miziziziz/DeathString
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/missiontoast
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/MissionToast
EBAY: https://www.ebay.com/usr/mission-toast
Check out my brother's gaming channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/DenverGamer
FAN-MADE PHANTASY STAR GAMES
Check out Phantasy Star: 20 Years Later (Windows only) by AnnTenna: https://anntenna.itch.io/ps20
Additional fan games can be found at: http://www.pscave.com/fangames/
Check out Tremendouz's AMAZING rendition of Restoration (original by Tokuhiko Uwabo). Full cover here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oc0qQvjwtvM
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