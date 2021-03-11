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No JAB No School_ _ Hugo Talks
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20 views • March 11, 2021
A leaked document from Ireland suggests they want to jab all kids. This is still only an experimental Jab. IT IS NOT EVEN A VACCINE, No one knows the medium or long term out come of the side effects and to administer this concoction to the young before their immune system has had time to fully develop is criminality on a MASS SCALE.
No JAB No School? / Hugo Talks #lockdown BACK UP YOUTUBE channel 👉 https://tinyurl.com/sst8kjzf Support me on PATREON - https://www.patreon.com/hugotalks Subscribe to Website - https://hugotalks
No JAB No School? / Hugo Talks #lockdown BACK UP YOUTUBE channel 👉 https://tinyurl.com/sst8kjzf Support me on PATREON - https://www.patreon.com/hugotalks Subscribe to Website - https://hugotalks
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