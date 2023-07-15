Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Richard #Burdick's #Horn #Quartet No. 58, Op. 308 No.58 - tuned to 324 Hertz
channel image
Richard O Burdick
4 Subscribers
8 views
Published Yesterday

This piece is part of a set which is an I Ching Cycle. These sets are 64 little pieces or steps that cycle through an octave of sound from F to F with 64 unique tonics. If we start the reckoning of the vibration at F = 344 hertz, each step is about 4 hertz higher. For more information see the I Ching Cycles page:

https://www.i-ching-music.com/compositions-ICcycles.html

Follow me and share: 

AppleMusic: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/richard-o-burdick/280548870BandCamp: https://richardoburdick.bandcamp.com/?external_follow=1

CloutHub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/users/u/RoBurdick/posts

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ICHINGMUSIC

Freetalk: https://freetalk.app/RoBurdick

Gab: https://gab.com/R_Burdick

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/r_o_burdick

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/richard_o_burdick/

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/richard-burdick-4340b116/?trk=public-profile-join-page

Locals: https://composerfrenchhornist.locals.com/

Minds: https://www.minds.com/richard_o_burdick/

ReverbNation: https://www.reverbnation.com/richardoburdick/songs

TikTok https://www.tiktok.com/@richardoscarburdick

TrutSocial: https://truthsocial.com/@R_O_Burdick

Twitter: https://twitter.com/R_O_Burdick

Website: https://i-ching-music.com/

Serious Inquiries: [email protected]

Do you have CD’s to distribute? Try DistroKid I use it!

►► Get 7% off DistroKid when you signup through my custom link → 

https://distrokid.com/vip/seven/2284591

Thanks again for watching! :-)

Keywords
classical musici chinghorn quartet

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket