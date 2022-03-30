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Hunter's China Connection
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13 views • March 30, 2022
The Heat Is On
* Hunter’s federal tax probe may be gaining steam.
* The [Bidan] family could crumble soon, especially with these new revelations.
* They received direct payments from Chinese oligarchs linked to the ChiCom party.
* CEFC is a front for China’s belt-and-road initiative — the biggest threat to America right now.
* The story goes all the way to the top: to the big guy.
* Their finances are intertwined.
* Is it even a question if Joe is compromised?
Jesse Watters Primetime | 29 March 2022
* Hunter’s federal tax probe may be gaining steam.
* The [Bidan] family could crumble soon, especially with these new revelations.
* They received direct payments from Chinese oligarchs linked to the ChiCom party.
* CEFC is a front for China’s belt-and-road initiative — the biggest threat to America right now.
* The story goes all the way to the top: to the big guy.
* Their finances are intertwined.
* Is it even a question if Joe is compromised?
Jesse Watters Primetime | 29 March 2022
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