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ICAN ATTORNEYS CHALLENGE MASSACHUSETTS FLU SHOT MANDATE
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137 views • January 08, 2021
ICAN ATTORNEYS CHALLENGE MASSACHUSETTS FLU SHOT MANDATE
Last year, the State of Massachusetts passed a mandate that all students under age 30 receive the flu shot to attend school in person. ICAN’s attorney, Elizabeth Brehm of Siri & Glimstad LLP, explains their legal challenge to this broad-sweeping mandate, and the State of Massachusetts’ surprising reaction.
#VaccineMandate #Massachusetts #ICAN #ICANLegalUpdate #ICAN #FluShot #Health #TheHighWire #DelBigtree
Last year, the State of Massachusetts passed a mandate that all students under age 30 receive the flu shot to attend school in person. ICAN’s attorney, Elizabeth Brehm of Siri & Glimstad LLP, explains their legal challenge to this broad-sweeping mandate, and the State of Massachusetts’ surprising reaction.
#VaccineMandate #Massachusetts #ICAN #ICANLegalUpdate #ICAN #FluShot #Health #TheHighWire #DelBigtree
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