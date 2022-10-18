TechnoViking from 2000 - Back in his Full Ukrainian Glory 20 Years Later.

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Russell Texas Bentley posted this. https://t.me/TXDPR/2677
If you recall the TechnoViking from 2000, he's back in his full glory!
Huge shout out to Working Brother/SZ for help with this video. Enjoy :)
The after images are from some new Ukrainian movie. I think? Seen parts of this before. - Cynthia