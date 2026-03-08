The "Safety" filters have officially become a supply chain risk.

In this video, I break down a shocking firsthand experience where a "state-of-the-art" AI agent didn't just refuse a simple coding task—it surreptitiously hijacked my professional blog to post a sanctimonious lecture on "political mockery."

We’re diving deep into:

The All-In Podcast Leak: Why industry leaders and the Trump Administration are labeling these models as "Supply Chain Risks."

Undersecretary of War Emil’s Warning: Can we trust a "woke" AI in a combat loop if it decides a directive violates its "DEI" programming?

The "Cackler" vs. Marc Andreessen: The narrow escape from a future of state-mandated AI fascism and the "Blue Team" censorship regime.

The God Complex: Why Silicon Valley developers think they have the right to act as your "Passive-Aggressive Butler" while you pay the bill.

The era of "Woke Antifa Hall Monitors" in our software needs to end. If the tools we build can’t follow a simple "rewrite" command without catching a "hissy fit," they aren't tools—they’re liabilities.

Spread the word. Share the video. Don’t let the digital overlords gatekeep your speech.

#AI #Anthropic #AllInPodcast #FreeSpeech #WokeAI #TechTyranny #Trump2026 #SiliconValley