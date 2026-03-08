© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The "Safety" filters have officially become a supply chain risk.
In this video, I break down a shocking firsthand experience where a "state-of-the-art" AI agent didn't just refuse a simple coding task—it surreptitiously hijacked my professional blog to post a sanctimonious lecture on "political mockery."
We’re diving deep into:
The All-In Podcast Leak: Why industry leaders and the Trump Administration are labeling these models as "Supply Chain Risks."
Undersecretary of War Emil’s Warning: Can we trust a "woke" AI in a combat loop if it decides a directive violates its "DEI" programming?
The "Cackler" vs. Marc Andreessen: The narrow escape from a future of state-mandated AI fascism and the "Blue Team" censorship regime.
The God Complex: Why Silicon Valley developers think they have the right to act as your "Passive-Aggressive Butler" while you pay the bill.
The era of "Woke Antifa Hall Monitors" in our software needs to end. If the tools we build can’t follow a simple "rewrite" command without catching a "hissy fit," they aren't tools—they’re liabilities.
Spread the word. Share the video. Don’t let the digital overlords gatekeep your speech.
