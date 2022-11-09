Blood Moon Eclipse | Gardening with the Seasons

I was lucky to catch the Blood Moon eclipse on Tuesday evening! Oftentimes it's cloudy when things like this happen. And here in late autumn the garden is doing quite well, especially the cabbages, radishes, arugula and spinach. 🤩👍🏾

"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll