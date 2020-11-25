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Avvistamenti Ufo in California - 22/27 ottobre 2020 - sub ita
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54 views • November 25, 2020
Fonte video originale in inglese, canale Brighteon: ZGoldenReport
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/zgoldenreport
Per chi vuole prende spunto da questo articolo e iniziare a approfondire il tema della Profezia della Piramide
http://www.edgarcayce.it/misteri/la_profezia_della_piramide_ssc_1102.htm#
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/zgoldenreport
Per chi vuole prende spunto da questo articolo e iniziare a approfondire il tema della Profezia della Piramide
http://www.edgarcayce.it/misteri/la_profezia_della_piramide_ssc_1102.htm#
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