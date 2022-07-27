SHOW NO. 88 Tax Town Hall Show – Part 1 (Jun 15th, 2022)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Shawn O’Connor ( https://shawnoconnor.org/ ) provides excellent commentary regarding recent court cases dealing with the right to keep and bear arms. Attorney Don Kilmer ( https://dkgunlaw.com/ ) also provided commentary on the gun rights topic from his decades-long career litigating to protect the right to keep and bear arms.