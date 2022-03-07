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40 Days for Life in Honolulu
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10 views • March 07, 2022
Helping to save lives by praying for an end to abortion in your community March 2 to April 10, 2022. We welcome Jim Hochberg to open our 40DFL Spring Vigil to give us insight and inspiration about the upcoming decision for Dobbs v. Jackson’s Health, which when ruled to stand, Roe v. Wade will be overturned after 49 years! Come join us in Honolulu.
https://www.40daysforlife.com/honolulu
https://www.HawaiiFamilyForum.org
https://HawaiiFamilyAdvocates.com
Liberty Press
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#40daysforlife #Abortion #ChooseLife #Honolulu
https://www.40daysforlife.com/honolulu
https://www.HawaiiFamilyForum.org
https://HawaiiFamilyAdvocates.com
Liberty Press
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#40daysforlife #Abortion #ChooseLife #Honolulu
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