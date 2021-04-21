A Log Cabin Getaway

We have had many satisfied guests over the years. Here are what a few of them had to say:“The pictures do not do the cabin justice! The cabin was charming, the little touches and details were awesome! It was extremely cozy, the kitchen was small but once you get a flow of the space it’s functional. Griddle, coffee makers, hot plate, grill, toaster and toaster oven were all offered and we cooked all our meals there. The hot tub upstairs was just amazing! We would recommend this place over and over, and we are already planning a trip back up! Thank you Russell and family for providing such a beautiful, clean space to get away for a few days!”------------------------------------------------------------------------“The cabin was perfect, and cozy! Everything was clean, and very well set up. Jacuzzi tub was huge, and relaxing. The most comfortable futon couch, I've ever sat on. I was tempted to sleep on it. Coffee/Cocoa provided. (Ground coffee for the 10-cup maker, or K-Cups for the single cup maker. Electric Grill/Griddle was perfect for bacon and eggs. Toaster oven worked great for our own personal homemade pizzas. You really only need to bring food/drinks and your personals, because the cabin is supplied with basically anything you could need. Definitely recommend this place for a relaxing weekend! I'd take a weekend here, over a hotel... Any Day!”------------------------------------------------------------------------"The cabin is very charming, creatively decorated very clean and well supplied. The owners Russ and Kelly have done a wonderful job and were very helpful with any question we had. They made us feel very welcome not only to their cabin but to their farm. This is a great place for families or couples, with gorgeous scenery close by and supper club dining opportunities galore. We saw 7 eagles in four days as well a a Pine Marten during our day trips."Music by: bensound.com/royalty-free-music/acoustic-folk