The Noose is Tightening

While the people in the world are held captive by the news media and its reporting from Libya, something much more sinister has taken place. The World Government is tightening its noose and this week two men felt the affect of it.

What does the American actor Charlie Sheen have in common with the British fashion designer John Galliano? Both men are drunks and spoke about their disgust with Jews in general and that it is Jews who are controlling their lives. Both men have been fired from their jobs as the media screams its outrage over these two anti-Semites.

The French fashion house, Christian Dior, was just about ready to display their spring collection designed by John Galliano but heavy financial losses did not deter them and he had to go. American Jewish actress Natalie Porter violently protested against Galliano and demanded his ouster. Galliano is going to be charged in a French criminal court for "racism." Speaking negatively against Jews is a crime in France and many other nations. Mel Gibson discovered this a few years ago when he exposed Hollywood as controlled by Jews and now his money making days are over.

For many years we have been saying that Kabbalistic Jews are behind the World Government and they have worked for centuries to bring about a new world order led by their messiah. They are almost there and today very few people dare to whisper that Jewish power controls world banking, global trade and international politics. We are where the Russians were in 1917 for those who dared to speak out against the Communists or the Germans who dared to speak out against Adolf Hitler and the Nazi party in the 1930’s.

The World Government is firmly in control of Western Europe, the United States and Canada. Russia is still a wild card and China is coerced but not controlled. The world has a global currency, the U.S. dollar, and all banking and trading is tied together in a global network. In its meeting in 1898 in Basel, Switzerland, the World Government adopted some twenty five political planks.

One of them was to build up the working class in the West, and once the people got used to an unnatural high level of living, the economy would be crushed so that the masses would be thrown into poverty. That political program has been successfully carried out as the unemployment is very high in the United States today and the availability of jobs is very low. The American people have truly had their standard of living lowered. Democracy is an illusion to the people in the Middle East and North Africa who are being used to destabilize the world economy.

The World Government wants chaos so that they can bring the solution, a benign world dictator who will bring order out of chaos. As Christians we simply need to keep our eyes on Jesus, the world is going to be in turmoil as oil prices go up and down, but there’s one thing that will never change, and that is the Lord Jesus Christ, who is the same yesterday, today and forever. So if we walk with the Lord, we cannot be shaken because we will safe and secure in the arms of Jesus. Praise the Lord!

From the Desk of John Torell

MARCH 6, 2011