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FOOD SHORTAGES - ASSASSINATIONS - NWO - VACCINATED HAVE HIGHER VIRAL LOAD
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120 views • October 02, 2021
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African leaders who spoke up about not complying with the New World Order Lock-downs & Vaccines mysteriously dead. Farmers are being paid to destroy their crops to create food shortages. A pharmaceutical manufacturer was burnt down that makes a key ingredient for Hydroxychloroquine during the week of the vaccine rollout.
Jab, Tag, Trace, Restrict, Ridicule, Unnecessary Force & Coercion.
Bill Gates owns over 240,000 acres of US farmland.
Biological Warfare, Cyber Warfare, Disinformation Warfare, Mass Propaganda and Social Engineering.
Poison Injections with injuries being censored. Sinister Agenda. Turbulent Times.
If you know who this is speaking and where to find the full video please post a comment.
African leaders who spoke up about not complying with the New World Order Lock-downs & Vaccines mysteriously dead. Farmers are being paid to destroy their crops to create food shortages. A pharmaceutical manufacturer was burnt down that makes a key ingredient for Hydroxychloroquine during the week of the vaccine rollout.
Jab, Tag, Trace, Restrict, Ridicule, Unnecessary Force & Coercion.
Bill Gates owns over 240,000 acres of US farmland.
Biological Warfare, Cyber Warfare, Disinformation Warfare, Mass Propaganda and Social Engineering.
Poison Injections with injuries being censored. Sinister Agenda. Turbulent Times.
If you know who this is speaking and where to find the full video please post a comment.
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