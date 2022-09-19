Welcome To Proverbs Club.Words Of Fools Betray Them.
Proverbs 18:7 (NIV).
7) The mouths of fools are their undoing,
and their lips are a snare to their very lives.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Fools harm themselves with careless speech.
Choose your words wisely.
