German MP Christine Anderson: WHO, “You wanted a fight. Well, you've got one! …. We will bring you down!”

(July, 4, 2023) Watch MEP Christine Anderson give her outstanding opening speech to the ‘Trust & Freedom’ initiative press conference in the EU Parliament in Brussels.
"The fight is on!" - Christine Anderson
Full press conference: https://rumble.com/v2zlkak-trust-and-freedom-challenging-the-pandemic-treaty-high-quality-version-orac.html
Trust & Freedom homepage: https://euci.info/
Trust & Freedom press release: https://euci.info/press-release
Christine Anderson on Rumble: https://rumble.com/v2znede-the-fight-is-on-european-citizens-initiative-against-who-power-grab.html
