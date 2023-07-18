Create New Account
German MP Christine Anderson: WHO, “You wanted a fight. Well, you've got one! …. We will bring you down!”
(July, 4, 2023) Watch MEP Christine Anderson give her outstanding opening speech to the ‘Trust & Freedom’ initiative press conference in the EU Parliament in Brussels.


"The fight is on!" -  Christine Anderson


Full press conference: https://rumble.com/v2zlkak-trust-and-freedom-challenging-the-pandemic-treaty-high-quality-version-orac.html


Trust & Freedom homepage: https://euci.info/


Trust & Freedom press release:  https://euci.info/press-release


Christine Anderson on Rumble: https://rumble.com/v2znede-the-fight-is-on-european-citizens-initiative-against-who-power-grab.html

