ATROCITY INC: How Israel Sells Its Destruction Of Gaza
42 views • 6 months ago

ATROCITY INC: How Israel Sells Its Destruction Of Gaza


In an exclusive new documentary, Max Blumenthal rips the cover off the media deceptions and atrocity hoaxes Israel pushed after October 7 to create political space for its gruesome assault on the Gaza Strip. Blumenthal exposes the US mainstream media's role as a megaphone for the Israeli government, introducing new hoaxes even after their initial lies were debunked.


Atrocity Inc raises serious questions about the official narrative of October 7, while revealing how Israel's army has consciously engaged in the same hideous atrocities which it falsely accused Palestinian militants of committing.


Directed & Edited by Sut Jhally


Written by Max Blumenthal and Sut Jhally


Executive Producer, Sut Jhally


Produced by Max Blumenthal and Ahmad Hussam


Videography and Sound Recording by Robbie Leppzer


Additional Editing, Robbie Leppzer & Ahmad Hussam


Graphics by Ahmad Hassam


Watch on YouTube:

https://youtube.com/watch?v=bFEurGy05ps&si=7pcCORFFW0EBzLG2

