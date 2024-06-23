NWO: Agenda 21, holograms, fake alien invasion & new world order

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



Credits to DarknessToLight.111



In 1994, in Cairo, Egypt, as part of Agenda 21 or Agenda 2030, 160 nations agreed to reduce the world’s population down to only 800 million people by 2030 through vaccines, chemtrails and a holographic or fake alien invasion that will lead to a Vatican new world order as prophesied in Revelation 17:12 where the ten kings of the earth will give their allegiance to the beast, the Vatican’s pope.



"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington