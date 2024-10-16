IG star destroyed by VAXX poison BREAST CANCER

https://x.com/tulloch1978/status/1845930313010098400

Hello Dave

@tulloch1978

"When you have brunch at 10

And the VACCINE at 2" 💉💀

New York Model Bridget Bahl (41) Diagnosed with Breast Cancer amid 6th IVF Retrieval - discovered while trying for a child with her husband, Texas-based plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Chiodo.

"We really want to have a baby"

Mirrored - bootcamp

Bootcamp now on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chestyp

Please subscribe to him, he has done some excellent work during the plandemic/vaxx genocide





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/