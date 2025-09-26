MEN OF LAW Podcast 13 Tony Morris

🔥 Episode 13! 🔥





In this episode Karl Lentini speaks with Tony Morris - classical guitar player, guitar teacher, drummer, screenwriter, nationally syndicated radio host, and Executive Director of Classical Guitar Alive non-profit organization.





Watch until the end where Tony performs two classical pieces!





You’ll hear:

✅ How his Music in Medicine program provides comfort and musical healing for patients in hospitals, nursing homes, and hospices

✅ How the history of classical guitar strings goes back hundreds of years

✅ About that time Jimmy Page called his radio show





Here is the link to his website:

https://guitaralive.org





Here is a link to past episodes of the radio show Classical Guitar Alive:

https://exchange.prx.org/series/31235-classical-guitar-alive





