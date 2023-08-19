Maui DEW- Before, During, After. This is such a heartbreaking event for planet Earth and humanity, especially after the same thing was done to Boulder, CO and Paradise, CA- Lahaina, Maui, HI hit with DEWs. Immediately afterwards, Oregon and NW Canada also torched remotely. This is #Ecocide #WarOnTerra and high crime against humanity. Anyone who believes these fires are of natural causes is willfully ignorant to the point of insulting our collective intelligence as humans. Question- if we have directed-energy laser beam weapons in our defense arsenal, why aren't they being used against DS satellites and/or aircraft? There's so much info about this event, memes about Mtn DEW beverages and their "Maui Blast", "Code Red" and other flavors, etc this video is just what I dug up that is extremely relevant, first-hand captured footage, and of course the "Fast Mover" UFO/UAP captured just before all hell broke loose. Much love for all the people, especially children sent home from school that day, only to be burnt to indistinguishable ash at home. linktr.ee/mjtank108

