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U.S. ARMY VS. THE KANDAHAR GIANT [2016] - L.A. MARZULLI & GEORGE NOORY (VIDEO)
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474 views • October 01, 2020
09/11/2001 was an Inside Job, then the USA declared the Fake War on Terror and invaded Afghanistan. In 2002 the U.S. Army sent in Special Forces on a Search, Rescue and Recovery mission in the mountains of Afghanistan. All that their Commanders told them was another team was unaccounted for and had gone missing. After killing the giant and having another soldier getting killed by being skewered with a pike spear, the remaining soldiers all had to swear to secrecy and sign Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDAs), but one of the troops came forward 14 years later in 2016 as an anonymous whisteblower. A second soldier said he had heard those stories, and further disclosed that UFO Orbs were often zipping around in the skies over the battlefields. Even more combat Vets have said they saw UFOs firing guns and lasers at installations and underground targets. A third military man, an Air Force pilot that flew the giant from Afghanistan back to the USA verified the story yet again. He said the giant was approximately 12 to 15 foot tall, weighed in at 1,100 pounds, had 6 toes/6 fingers, bright read hair and beard, and had a terrible foul odor. Since we know Muslims didn't attack the USA, and we invaded Afghanistan on false pretenses, it helps to make sense that fighting giants was likely one of several reasons the USA actually did invade that country. Furthermore, on 04/12/2017, the USA dropped the biggest nuclear bomb in history which was named MOAB. Many soldiers said there was a large underground facility of giants that was taken out with that huge bomb. We know Muslims in earthen huts would not need such a weapon used on them, so you can bet this story is true too. Since we know for sure there aren't any real terrorists (other than the US military itself), and the Soldier and Pilot came forward about the Kandahar Giant, it does make much sense now why MOAB was dropped over there. Moab is a biblical reference with a connection to the old testament Nephilim giants. In Deuteronomy, the tribe of Moab, battled a race of giants (one of several races of giants) they called Emim. This would also explain why President Trump created the U.S. SPACE FORCE on 12/20/2019. A few definitions will help out here: SPACE is the atmosphere area between Sea Level and the Dome; DEEP SPACE is the area of land and water below Sea Level; and OUTER SPACE is the area of water above the Dome. We live in a multiverse with multiple dimensions. Man has not gone to the moon, and we can't even get outside of the dome. Yes, the earth is Flat, and the governments have ALWAYS known this. Enjoy!
Note: There are at least 3 species of giants that MJ-12 and Dark Projects have interaction and contact with. Giant DNA is being incorporated into the Super Soldier Programs that are based in the Deep Underground Military Bases (DUMBs). As far as religions and religious texts go, all of them have a small amount of Truth, otherwise nobody would ever be brainwashed. The Holy Bible got Flat Earth and Giants correct, and both things were Common Knowledge in ancient times. The first military team sent in was killed and eaten by the giant; you can bet the death notice to their families didn't disclose that one.
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A RACE OF GIANTS [2015] (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/9d5f8288-c5c1-43cf-9446-9d0ec555bb52
Is Pentagon using MOAB bombs against Giants hidden in Afghanistan? (Article)
https://exopolitics.org/pentagon-moab-bomb-giants-afghanistan/
Is U.S. government hiding the 'giant of Kandahar'? (Article)
https://www.wnd.com/2016/08/is-u-s-government-hiding-the-giant-of-kandahar/
Could legendary giants still be living in today's world? (Article)
https://truthcomestolight.com/2018/12/10/could-legendary-giants-still-be-living-in-todays-world/
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Note: There are at least 3 species of giants that MJ-12 and Dark Projects have interaction and contact with. Giant DNA is being incorporated into the Super Soldier Programs that are based in the Deep Underground Military Bases (DUMBs). As far as religions and religious texts go, all of them have a small amount of Truth, otherwise nobody would ever be brainwashed. The Holy Bible got Flat Earth and Giants correct, and both things were Common Knowledge in ancient times. The first military team sent in was killed and eaten by the giant; you can bet the death notice to their families didn't disclose that one.
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
A RACE OF GIANTS [2015] (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/9d5f8288-c5c1-43cf-9446-9d0ec555bb52
Is Pentagon using MOAB bombs against Giants hidden in Afghanistan? (Article)
https://exopolitics.org/pentagon-moab-bomb-giants-afghanistan/
Is U.S. government hiding the 'giant of Kandahar'? (Article)
https://www.wnd.com/2016/08/is-u-s-government-hiding-the-giant-of-kandahar/
Could legendary giants still be living in today's world? (Article)
https://truthcomestolight.com/2018/12/10/could-legendary-giants-still-be-living-in-todays-world/
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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