How He Went From Dead To The Global Spokesperson For The Lamasery

🌟 Ready To Discover Your Inner Strengths & Learn Mental Resilience? It’s Time To Transform & Step Into Your Power! http://MastermindWebinars.com/Step-Into-Your-Power





Did You Know The Lamasery In Tibet Was Preparing For The Christ 1300 Years Before His Birth And Then Preparing For His Second Coming?





Master Lama Rasaji Shares His Story From Being Dead On An Operating Table To Being The Global Spokesperson For The Lamasery In Tibet And How This Connects To All That Is Happening In Our World Right Now.





Listen In To Learn More.







☯️ Want More Peace, Wellness & Abundance? Learn How By Joining For FREE at https://Rasaji.com/Join-Circle-of-Life-Community

🚨 Learn How to Protect Yourself from Harmful 5G & EMF Radiation: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com/5g-emf-danger/ .

🙌 Learn More About Silver & Gold: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com/silver-gold/

💥 Learn About Energy Wellness: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com/wellness/energy/

📧 Get Important Patriot News! Sign Up Now, for Free: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com

















