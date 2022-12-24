Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
COVID VACCINE: MORE UK DOCTORS SPEAK OUT AGAINST MRNA SHOTS
98 views
channel image
Alex Hammer
Published Yesterday |

Official video from Doctors For Patients UK.More UK Doctors call for the immediate suspension of COVID mRNA vaccines. Doctors For Patients UK are an alliance of doctors concerned about the safety of their patients after the colossal list of deaths and severe adverse reactions from the experimental emergency authorisation mRNA shots.

PLEASE SHARE FAR AND WIDE.


Find me on Telegram: @SwindonYV

Find me on Gab: @TomWho4


Please subscribe to my BitChute channel:

https://www.BitChute.com/channel/mrhellvis69/


Shared from and subscribe to:

MrHellvis69

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZLSAKgkerkyW/

Keywords
vaccineschemtrailsbiblepropaganda5gweather warfareainwo1984agenda 21geo-engineeringmasksmsm liesdna manipulationquarantineslockdownscovid hoaxcurfewsemrsc-ovid hoax

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket