COVID VACCINE: MORE UK DOCTORS SPEAK OUT AGAINST MRNA SHOTS

Official video from Doctors For Patients UK.More UK Doctors call for the immediate suspension of COVID mRNA vaccines. Doctors For Patients UK are an alliance of doctors concerned about the safety of their patients after the colossal list of deaths and severe adverse reactions from the experimental emergency authorisation mRNA shots.

