Our Lady's Message to Saint Faustina on the Last Days

Quo Vadis

May 18, 2023

Sister Faustina Kowalska was entrusted with the knowledge of the mysterious Judgment Day, a terrible moment before which even "angels tremble".

That is why it is important to turn to God's Mercy.

Although no one knows "the day nor the hour", except the Father, who may have already determined that terrible moment and is warning us in all ways to save ourselves.

The Devotion of God's mercy and the Holy Day celebrated on the first Sunday after Easter was greatly desired by Jesus, indicating them to Saint Faustina Kowalska as a way of drawing spiritual graces, where the channels of His own mercy.

Jesus appeared to her many times during her life and ordered her to write a Diary with all the revelations that He would entrust to her, to make known to everyone the immeasurable mercy of God, and to spread this devotion.

Jesus explained to the saint that His mercy is infinite and immeasurable, that he has a great desire for the world to know him and experience his graces: "Every time you want to give Me joy, tell the world about My great and immeasurable Mercy".

"The greatest sinners place their hope in My mercy.

They, before others, have the right to trust in the abyss of My Mercy.

My daughter, write about My Mercy for suffering souls.

Souls who turn to My Mercy bring me great joy.

I give graces to those souls more than they ask for.

Even if someone were the greatest sinner, I cannot punish him if he appeals to My mercy, but I justify it in My unfathomable and impenetrable Mercy."

Our Lady appeared to Sister Faustina several times, entrusting her with some personal messages, including a prophetic message about the end of time and the importance of man taking refuge in God's mercy and devotion.

Saint Faustina also discovers that Our Lady is the Mother of Mercy, following her step by step in her mission.

"Suddenly I saw the Blessed Virgin with the child Jesus and Saint Joseph who was behind Our Lady.

The Holy Mother said to me: "Here is the most precious treasure".

"Suddenly I saw Our Lady with Child Jesus, Child Jesus was holding Our Lady's hand.

In a moment, the Child Jesus joyfully ran to the middle of the altar, and Our Lady said to me: Look how I calmly hand Jesus over to His hands, so you too must trust your soul and be like a little girl before Him.

After these words, my soul was filled with mysterious confidence".

"While later, during Vespers, I continued to examine this mixture of suffering and grace, I suddenly heard Our Lady's voice: "Know, my daughter, that although I am elevated to the dignity of the Mother of God, seven painful swords pierced my heart.

Do nothing in your defense; bear everything with humility.

God himself will defend you".

"It is impossible to please God without doing his holy will.

"My daughter, I warmly recommend you to faithfully fulfill all God's wishes, because this is a dear thing in His eyes.

I fervently want you to excel in this, that is, in this faithfulness, in fulfilling the will of God.

Give priority to the will of God in all sacrifices and burnt offerings".

"Suddenly I saw the Blessed Virgin, inexpressibly beautiful, who approached me from the altar.

She hugged me close and said these words to me: "I am your Mother by the immeasurable mercy of God."

My dearest soul is that which faithfully fulfills the will of God".

She made me realize that I faithfully fulfilled all God's wishes and that I found grace in His eyes for that.

“Be brave; do not be afraid of deceitful obstacles, but carefully consider the Passion of My Son and that way you will win.

"Suddenly I saw Our Lady who said to me: "Oh, how dear to God is a soul that faithfully follows the inspiration of His grace!

I gave the world a Savior and you must tell the world about His great mercy and prepare the world for His second coming.

He will not come as a merciful Savior, but as a Righteous Judge.

Oh, that day will be terrible!

The day of justice has been established, the day of God's wrath before which the angels tremble.

Speak to the souls of this great mercy, as long as the time of mercy lasts.

If you remain silent now, on that terrible day you will have to answer for a large number of souls.

Fear nothing; be faithful to the end.

I accompany you with my tenderness".

