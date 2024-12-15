© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Syria Current Military Analysis 12-15-24 lotfyzakaria
lotfy zakaria
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_USbJW3a74U
بعد ثورة سوريا ! احمد الشرع يهدد لبنان بـ ثورة سجن رومية لاخراج احمد الاسير
12-15-24
After the Syrian revolution! Ahmed Al-Sharaa threatens Lebanon with a Roumieh prison revolution to release Ahmed the prisoner