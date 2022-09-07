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What We Can Learn from Current Events Happening in Lebanon | by Lynette Zang
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Beyond Gold & Silver


1,321 views Sep 7, 2022 🗣 Today, I'm going to show you what's going on in Lebanon and you'll see how what's happening there, supports the need for you to create security in every single one of my mantra areas. If you'd like to be as self-sufficient and independent as possible with regard to Wealth Preservation, Food, Water, Energy, Security, Barterability, Community and Shelter. Then you've come to the right place. Please remember that my "Step-1" was Wealth Preservation, because it's a lot harder to develop the rest of these pieces if your money disintegrates with hyperinflation. To learn the strategy I employed first, click the link here to Schedule a Call: https://calendly.com/itmtrading/bgs?utm_content=BGS9072022&month=2022-09

________ 📞 Or if it’s more urgent, you may call direct: 866-393-1002 🔴 To Receive New Tips and Updated Information Subscribe here: https://www.youtube.com/c/BeyondGoldSilver 🔗 To see Lynette's slides and links from this video: https://beyondgoldandsilver.com/what-... 📖 Chapters: 0:00 Why Preparing Matters

1:11 Communities Stand Up

5:41 Food Insecurity

7:47 Risk of Losing Access to Clean Water

8:44 Looking for Solutions to Energy Crisis

12:14 Political Violence Spikes 14:05 Bartering for Survival

18:19 Shelter Insecurity During Hyperinflation

20:36 Wealth and Income Inequality

24:51 What's Your Solution?

🌱 For More Blogs and Information: https://beyondgoldandsilver.com ⬇️ Follow Lynette Zang on Socials for More Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lynettezang/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang Podcast: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading 🚨BEWARE OF SCAMMERS🚨 Some accounts may be impersonating BGS and ITM Trading in the comments. Our comments will have a distinguishable verified symbol. Please beware, we will never message you asking you to give us money or talk to us on other platforms such as WhatsApp. Beyond Gold & Silver and ITM Trading are our only YouTube channels. _____________ FYI: ITM Trading is comprised of Precious Metals and Economic Experts. They are not financial planners, nor do they give general financial consulting. They are economic experts and sell Gold & Silver to Strategic Investors who want to protect their wealth with the proper types, dates, and qualities of precious metals. For more info Call: 866-393-1002 If you have questions to submit for our Q&A Video Series, send them to: [email protected] You can also email us at: [email protected] Homepage: https://beyondgoldandsilver.com/ Beyond Gold and Silver Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_bgs Beyond Gold & Silver - by ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2022 All Rights Reserved. #Lebanon #crisis #solutions

Keywords
current eventsfoodenergymoneywatersecuritycommunityshelterbankslebanonwealth preservationhappeninglynette zangbarterabilitybeyond gold and silver
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