The Houthis foil infiltration attempt on Border with Jizan, Saudi Arabia

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On July 7, the Yemeni group’s fighters foiled an infiltration attempt by Saudi-backed fighters in Qays Mount on the border with the Kingdom’s southern province of Jizan. The infiltrators were caught in an ambush set by Houthi snipers. At least two were killed and several others were injured in the failed infiltration attempt.
Source : https://southfront.org/houthis-released-new-video-of-their-successful-operations-on-saudi-border-videos-18/