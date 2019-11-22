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Angioplasties and Stents are Overdone in Acute MIs
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10 views • November 22, 2019
Mayo Clinic researchers found that two or more surgeries requiring anesthesia in kids under the age of 3 more than doubled the risk for developing ADHD. Among 341 cases of ADHD who did not have two or more surgeries the risk for developing ADHD was 7.3%, but for those with two or more exposures, the risk increased to 17.9%.
Alternatives to drug induced anesthesia such as acupuncture and guided imagery are discussed. For more information, please check out https://doctorsaputo.com
Alternatives to drug induced anesthesia such as acupuncture and guided imagery are discussed. For more information, please check out https://doctorsaputo.com
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