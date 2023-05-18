[Streamed live on Mar 28, 2023] Rip It: Derailment of a Nation

3/28/2023 1PMEST/ 12CST
Rip It: https://www.youtube.com/@ripit3145
Visual Disturbance: https://www.youtube.com/@UCkk67AxIfnOqn30W9D_f5eg
Truth Radio Show : https://www.youtube.com/@UCu_UTgq6hKSPJxlbeWUf4zw
& the CuttingEdge: NYSTV Network: https://www.nystv.org
Rip into the nation's railroads moving millions of tons of raw materials and finished goods around the country on about 140,000 miles of rails, but their obscure safety record are now getting new attention amid the ongoing (and rightly so) scrutiny of the East Palestine derailment disaster.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.