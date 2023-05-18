Create New Account
[Streamed live on Mar 28, 2023] Rip It: Derailment of a Nation
CuttingEdge
Published 21 hours ago

3/28/2023 1PMEST/ 12CST

Rip It: https://www.youtube.com/@ripit3145
Visual Disturbance: https://www.youtube.com/@UCkk67AxIfnOqn30W9D_f5eg
Truth Radio Show : https://www.youtube.com/@UCu_UTgq6hKSPJxlbeWUf4zw
& the CuttingEdge: NYSTV Network: https://www.nystv.org
Rip into  the nation's railroads moving millions of tons of raw materials and finished goods around the country on about 140,000 miles of rails, but their obscure safety record are now getting new attention amid the ongoing (and rightly so) scrutiny of the East Palestine derailment disaster.

current eventsnewspoliticsgovernmentdan bidondibrian reese

