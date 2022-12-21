BASES2022 Christmas Seminars Peter Paget Intelligence summary Part 1

Former Britsi "Spoo", and author of the suppressed "The Welsh Triangle", (circa 1980s) which highlighted UFO events and issues involving the MoD and armed servces in the area. He has redone that book, now effectively re-released in 2020. Paget describes Greys and how they are made, and whats involved.
Here Peter goes back to 9-11 and runs the situation forward to today.
Part 1 of 2, at The Bases Project's closing seminars for 2022.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.