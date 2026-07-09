Today we're examining one of the most shameful situations to fester in the Middle East in recent years: what happens when the people running a country place their money, their children, and their long-term futures elsewhere? Someplace more sound, secure and financially stable. This is not simply a story about stolen wealth. It’s not even primarily a story about corruption. It’s a story about the cruel betrayal and criminal abuse of a nation's trust. Because throughout history, ordinary citizens have generally accepted hardship when they believed their leaders were sharing the burden. Wars have been endured. Economic crises survived. Nations recover from extraordinary setbacks when people believed everyone was pulling in the same direction. But what happens when that belief disappears? What happens when millions of people struggling to pay for food, rent, and medicine look online and see the children of the powerful living lives completely disconnected from the harsh reality of their own country?