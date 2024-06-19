North Korea - Putin's 3:00 AM Arrival & Greeting with Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang - full video

Full video of Putin's arrival in Pyongyang.

It was 3AM in Pyongyang when Putin arrived.

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits North Korea on Tuesday for a two-day visit.

Putin arrived in North Korea on a state visit, and Kim Jong Un welcomed him at the airport.

The streets of Pyongyang are adorned with portraits of the Russian President, and the flags of Russia and North Korea.Amazing welcome.

The deepening ties between Russia and North Korea should concern everyone, according to the White House.



