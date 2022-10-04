Did Pfizer Jab Destroy Your Immune System and How Fast?

The Expose has data that may show the rate of damage to people's immune system. Also Dr Naomi Wolf with more evidence showing damage to men's reproductive systems.

The Exposé - Article- IT’S OFFICIAL: Pfizer’s new C19 Vax Figures prove the old Vaccine had Negative Efficacy within 30 days - https://expose-news.com/2022/10/03/pfizer-proves-covid-vaccine-doesnt-work-makes-things-worse/

2. Bannons War Room - https://rumble.com/v1mi3d2-episode-2198-pure-politics-against-desantis-and-the-hurricane-in-florida.html





