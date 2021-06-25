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This Was How Moderna Was Able to 'Design' Their COVID19 Vaccination in Only Two Days??
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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63 views • June 25, 2021
In Winter 2019 Moderna signed a transfer agreement with Anthony Fauci's NAIAD and Ralph Baric's University of North Carolina to send the Coronavirus vaccine to the Level 4 Bio-Lab in North Carolina. This was two months before the start of the Pandemic in North America. In the Spring of 2020 Moderna announced that they had developed a vaccine for COVID19. What are the chances? Two months before the Pandemic was announced Moderna is sending their 'vaccine' to a lab in North Carolina, one month later the Wuhan Lab in Wuhan, China leaks out the virus and four month's later Moderna announces that they have developed a vaccine model for the virus in 48 hours? Does this sound suspicious?

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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