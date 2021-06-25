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This Was How Moderna Was Able to 'Design' Their COVID19 Vaccination in Only Two Days??
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63 views • June 25, 2021
In Winter 2019 Moderna signed a transfer agreement with Anthony Fauci's NAIAD and Ralph Baric's University of North Carolina to send the Coronavirus vaccine to the Level 4 Bio-Lab in North Carolina. This was two months before the start of the Pandemic in North America. In the Spring of 2020 Moderna announced that they had developed a vaccine for COVID19. What are the chances? Two months before the Pandemic was announced Moderna is sending their 'vaccine' to a lab in North Carolina, one month later the Wuhan Lab in Wuhan, China leaks out the virus and four month's later Moderna announces that they have developed a vaccine model for the virus in 48 hours? Does this sound suspicious?
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Related link: truenews.com
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Global Agenda @Rumble
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