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The Moon bases, UFO'S, Archons
Bluewater
Bluewater
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286 views • July 19, 2020
@11:30 mark you will see were Hitler got the notion for the swastika given to him by
Helena Blavatsky, The Thule Society and the Tall Whites
We have had a SECRET SPACE PROGRAM with RUSSIA since the 40's despite all the disinfo in Books,News,Educational Systems.
WE never went to the MOON in 69..that was done by Stanley Kubrick, but we had gone since JFK. There are bases on the DARK SIDE Of The MOON which you never see.
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teslaarea 51sspmoon bases
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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