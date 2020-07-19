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The Moon bases, UFO'S, Archons
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286 views • July 19, 2020
@11:30 mark you will see were Hitler got the notion for the swastika given to him by
Helena Blavatsky, The Thule Society and the Tall Whites
We have had a SECRET SPACE PROGRAM with RUSSIA since the 40's despite all the disinfo in Books,News,Educational Systems.
WE never went to the MOON in 69..that was done by Stanley Kubrick, but we had gone since JFK. There are bases on the DARK SIDE Of The MOON which you never see.
Helena Blavatsky, The Thule Society and the Tall Whites
We have had a SECRET SPACE PROGRAM with RUSSIA since the 40's despite all the disinfo in Books,News,Educational Systems.
WE never went to the MOON in 69..that was done by Stanley Kubrick, but we had gone since JFK. There are bases on the DARK SIDE Of The MOON which you never see.
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