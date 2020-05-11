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On Cause Part 8
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4 views • May 11, 2020
An alternative to an external world. A psychic evolution that produces the world of experience.
“All we can do is experience things, and then we’re gone.” — Jonathan Antoine
40:30 @ https://youtu.be/Czsi_Ii1WeA?t=2428
My original 2004 book, "The Evolution of Perception & the Cosmology of Substance," can be downloaded here: https://docs.google.com/viewer?a=v&pi...
Historical Fallacy:
"A set of considerations which hold good only because of a completed process, is read into the content of the process which conditions this completed result. A state of things characterizing an outcome is regarded as a true description of the events which led up to this outcome; when, as a matter of fact, if this outcome had already been in existence, there would have been no necessity for the process" (first proposed by John Dewey in 1896 in The Reflex Arc Concept in Psychology).
“All we can do is experience things, and then we’re gone.” — Jonathan Antoine
40:30 @ https://youtu.be/Czsi_Ii1WeA?t=2428
My original 2004 book, "The Evolution of Perception & the Cosmology of Substance," can be downloaded here: https://docs.google.com/viewer?a=v&pi...
Historical Fallacy:
"A set of considerations which hold good only because of a completed process, is read into the content of the process which conditions this completed result. A state of things characterizing an outcome is regarded as a true description of the events which led up to this outcome; when, as a matter of fact, if this outcome had already been in existence, there would have been no necessity for the process" (first proposed by John Dewey in 1896 in The Reflex Arc Concept in Psychology).
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