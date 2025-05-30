Lip Reader - ‘Stay away, you LOSER!’, to Macron

‘Stay away, you LOSER!’

That’s what Brigitte Macron said to her husband after the infamous smack, a lip reader tells The Express

Followed by a stern ‘NO’ when the president asked for her arm again.

Adding from another, at 'New York Post': Leave me alone, you pathetic loser": The New York Post has published a lip-read of the French president's conversation with his wife after she slapped her husband in the face .

"After the slap at the top of the steps, the situation became tense again: Macron gallantly offered his hand to his wife, but she ignored the gesture, preferring to hold on to the railing. As she ran past, she allegedly whispered: "Dégage, espèce de loser", which can be translated as: "Leave me alone, pathetic loser," the newspaper writes.

"A moment later, Macron tried to calm the situation by saying: "Essayons, s'il te plaît" - "Let's try, please." To which Brigitte briefly and coldly replied: "Non" - "No." His final phrase - "Je vois", which means "I understand" - and his facial expression say it all," the publication also says.

No lip reader needed to figure out that slap though