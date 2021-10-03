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Corona Rip-off Overview by Ivo Sasek
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70 views • October 03, 2021
Based on real-time data from Forbes, KLA.TV founder Ivo Sasek provides insight here into the astronomical "Corona Wealth Growth" of 657 of the world's richest multi-billionaires. He takes a separate look at 12 of their top performers. And then it gets really thick - because Sasek also comments on Big Pharma whining about their profit decline...
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