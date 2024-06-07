Time for Joe to Abdicate

June 7, 2024 - President Joe Biden should just abdicate the “throne” of leadership before the 2024 election. He is failing so severely that his party can’t continue pretending he’s just fine. The law fare against Donald Trump, his team, and those who stand for truth is waging on and Americans wonder if a re-elected Trump will give the ruling class a taste of their own medicine.

