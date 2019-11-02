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Episode 5 - The Truth About the Resurrection of Jesus Christ
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33 views • November 02, 2019
Today I am going to lay out facts about this historical event – the resurrection of a man known as Jesus of Nazareth. For those of you who are Christians, I believe this conversation will bolster your faith. After all, without the resurrection, Christianity is nothing; our faith is futile. 1 Corinthians 15:17
For those of you who are atheists, agnostics, undecided and anywhere in between, just consider this an ancient history lesson and simply ingest what I share. Perhaps it will change or tilt your heart in His direction.
For those of you who are atheists, agnostics, undecided and anywhere in between, just consider this an ancient history lesson and simply ingest what I share. Perhaps it will change or tilt your heart in His direction.
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